Beggars, Addicts Blamed For Contributing To Traffic Woes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2023 | 10:26 PM

Beggars, addicts blamed for contributing to traffic woes

The Traffic and Road Safety Foundation, a non-profit organization, has expressed concern over the rising numbers of beggars and drug addicts in Hyderabad, pointing out that they are also contributing to the traffic woes in the city

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :The Traffic and Road Safety Foundation, a non-profit organization, has expressed concern over the rising numbers of beggars and drug addicts in Hyderabad, pointing out that they are also contributing to the traffic woes in the city.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the foundation's Chairman Javed Iqbal said the beggars in particular cause great distress to the people in the markets, at traffic signals, food streets, hospitals, clinics and other similar places.

He pointed out that the addicts were involved in stealing covers of the manholes and the iron materials from the railway tracks besides broken cables and wires hanging on the roads which were also stolen by them.

Iqbal urged the authorities to prepare an actionable plan to deal with such elements in order to prevent accidents and ease the flow of traffic in the city.

