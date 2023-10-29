Beggars causing problems for citizens

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) Professional begging is increasing and going unchecked in different areas across Sargodha, especially marketplaces and traffic signals.

They roam the streets with fake medical prescriptions, asking for alms and a majority of them tell lies to win public sympathies. Beggars had also cap­tured roads, parks, markets, traffic signals and other pub­lic places besides creating problems and hurdles for commuters.

People on Sunday demanded authorities concerned to take action against them.

People said an increasing trend of begging could also become a security threat. Beggars of all ages, including women and children, move freely to get money from people at different places, in­cluding markets, bazaars and bus terminals.

People urged the Social Welfare Department and Child Protection Welfare Bu­reau to take action against beggars whose number is increasing day by day.

Meanwhile, a police spokesperson said the de­partment took strict action against beggars involved in criminal activities.