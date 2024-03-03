Beggars Crowd Bazaars Ahead Of Ramazan
Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2024 | 04:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Professional beggars have started flocking to local markets and roadsides ahead of the holy month of Ramazan to receive alms, which people give them to seek the blessings of Almighty Allah.
With the start of the holy month, groups of beggars, mostly women, children and old men, crowd markets, shopping malls, chowks and streets to receive charity.
According to shopkeepers, beggars use new tactics to gain attention of the people for the purpose of earning money by getting sympathies in the name of religion.
"Beggary is now a business. Mostly, the general public believes that the inability of authorities concerned to control beggars reflects that there is a strong mafia behind them," said Azhar Hussain, a resident of Shaheenabad Road.
People consider giving alms as a religious obligation during Ramazan and beggars provoke their sentiments to get maximum money in charity.
When contacted, Regional Police Officer Sharak Kamal Siddiqui said that begging had become a profession and a kind of business while police was utilizing all possible resources to control it under the law.
Talking to APP, DPO Muhammad Faisal Kamran said that a comprehensive campaign had been launched to arrest professional beggars. He said that a special squad had been deployed to arrest professional beggars, adding that traffic police would also take action against them.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024
Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock
Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body
KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..
Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..
Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF
Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate change and terrorism big challeng ..
PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS office bearers
HC in UK hosts international students after visit to Pakistan
The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur impos ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cold weather returns to Bahawalpur6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Culture Day celebrated6 minutes ago
-
27 persons killed, 38 injured due to rains in KP: PDMA26 minutes ago
-
PHA opens floral, gift shop at Racecourse Park26 minutes ago
-
Smartwatch data revolutionizes depression treatment: Study36 minutes ago
-
Sindhi Adabi Board to hold book fair from 5 March36 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti reaches Gwadar to review situation caused by heavy rains36 minutes ago
-
Power shutdown notice46 minutes ago
-
Cold weather forecast for Karachi46 minutes ago
-
Grocery marts, local markets witnesses rush of families ahead of Ramadan46 minutes ago
-
IESCO imposes fines of 539.23 mln on people involved in power theft56 minutes ago
-
Kakar congratulates Shehbaz Sharif on election as prime minister1 hour ago