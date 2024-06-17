Open Menu

Beggars’ Flood Public Places

Muhammad Irfan Published June 17, 2024 | 07:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) A large number of beggars were seen moving in the streets, bazaars, parks and other public places here on Monday to collect 'Eidi' [cash] on the Eid-ul-Azha day.

Soon after Eid prayers, a flood of beggars thronged Eid congregations, collecting 'Eidi' from the faithful.

Many crippled and disabled beggars preferred staying in main chowks and busy roads of the localities to get alms while some beggars also went door-to-door and collected 'Eidi'.

When the faithful sacrificed their animals, beggars also collected meat and entrails for them whereas the hides of sacrificial animals were donated to the religious seminaries and social organisations.

