Beggars Flood Public Places On Eidi Day

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 05:00 PM

FAISALABAD, May 24 (APP::A large number of beggars were seen moving in streets, bazaars, parks and other public places here on Sunday to collect aims on the first day of Eidul Fitr 2020.

Soon after Eid prayers, beggars thronged the Eid congregations points, to get "Eidi" from people celebrating the festival.

Many crippled and disabled beggars preferred to stay in main chowks and busy roads, while some went door-to-door and collected 'Eidi'.

