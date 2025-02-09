Open Menu

Beggars Free Peshawar Drive Shows Encouraging Results

Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Beggars Free Peshawar drive shows encouraging results

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) The "Beggar Free Peshawar" initiative, launched under the directives of Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur and lead by Minister for Social Welfare & Special education, Qasim Ali Khan was showing much encouraging results with dozens of beggars rescued and rehabilitated.

The initiative, supervised by Rafique Mohmand, Director of the Social Welfare Department which aimed at curbing begging in Peshawar by identifying, rescuing, and rehabilitating individuals engaged in street begging, particularly vulnerable groups such as juveniles and women.

Official sources on Sunday said that a significant portion of the rescued individuals were juveniles, with 20 males and 13 females.

The presence of a high number of minors engaged in begging highlights concerns related to child exploitation and forced begging networks.

Special arrangements are being made for their rehabilitation, including reintegration into families or placement in government-run shelters.

APP/vak

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Birzeit University’s ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Birzeit University’s centennial celebration

6 minutes ago
 Department of Finance in Ajman organises 'Financia ..

Department of Finance in Ajman organises 'Financial Innovation Hackathon'

21 minutes ago
 UAE strengthens its global leadership in Artificia ..

UAE strengthens its global leadership in Artificial Intelligence

21 minutes ago
 SPEA honours winners of 2nd Education Pioneers com ..

SPEA honours winners of 2nd Education Pioneers competition

35 minutes ago
 Sharjah named official Guest of Honour at 30th RIB ..

Sharjah named official Guest of Honour at 30th RIBF

1 hour ago
 RTA enhances traffic flow at 50 locations across D ..

RTA enhances traffic flow at 50 locations across Dubai in 2024

1 hour ago
UAE Cabinet approves reconstitution of Board of Di ..

UAE Cabinet approves reconstitution of Board of Directors of Securities and Comm ..

1 hour ago
 Egypt to host emergency Arab summit on 27 February ..

Egypt to host emergency Arab summit on 27 February to discuss Palestinian develo ..

1 hour ago
 DEWA adopts cubic metre as unit to measure water c ..

DEWA adopts cubic metre as unit to measure water consumption

1 hour ago
 GCC strongly condemns, denounces Israeli occupatio ..

GCC strongly condemns, denounces Israeli occupation statements against Saudi Ara ..

1 hour ago
 UAE, Japan to complete negotiations on Comprehensi ..

UAE, Japan to complete negotiations on Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreem ..

1 hour ago
 Africa to establish its own credit rating agency

Africa to establish its own credit rating agency

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan