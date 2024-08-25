Beggars’ Influx unnerve shoppers ahead of school season in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) The arrival of numerous beggars from various cities has created significant problems for shoppers in Peshawar, as residents prepare for the upcoming school season starting next month in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Despite begging being illegal under national laws, the city is experiencing a noticeable increase in beggars, including men, women, children, and individuals with disabilities on Sunday. These beggars are prominently visible at key locations such as crossing points, mosque entrances, and busy public areas, making shopping increasingly difficult.

On Sunday, areas such as Hashtnagri, Gantagar, Firdus, Nothia, Tehkal, Gulbahar, Faqirabad, Meena Bazaar, Karimpura, Shafi Market, Saddar Road, University Town, City Tower, Jawad Tower, and Deans Trade Centre were flooded with professional and non-professional beggars.

The surge in beggars is linked to high foot traffic at commercial hubs like Dean's Trade Centre and various bustling bazaars of Peshawar. Both professional and amateur beggars are employing a range of tactics to solicit donations, targeting shoppers and drivers at key intersections and near public facilities.

A lecturer, Ehtisham Khan expressed frustration with the rise of beggary situation while shopping for school supplies at Qissa Khwani Bazaar. He noted that some beggars, displaying open wounds, are physically intrusive, posing potential health risks.

"Many professional beggars manipulate public sympathy through dramatic displays of distress, often using children and fabricated stories about medical issues or job losses," he said.

The unchecked presence of these beggars has led to significant inconvenience for shoppers, with some resorting to aggressive techniques to collect alms.

The rise in begging is also attributed to economic factors such as inflation, which has been exacerbated by torrential rains, floods, rapid population growth and a shabby economy.

Peshawar and its neighbouring cities, including Nowshera and Charsadda, are facing similar issues.

Beggars are also targeting busy areas like traffic signals, food establishments, and public transportation hubs. Some resort to misleading practices, such as pretending to sell items like water bottles or flowers to disguise their begging.

A former teacher, Pir Muhammad described his experience at Hashtnagri Bazaar where a teenage beggar aggressively demanded money, refusing smaller amounts and later accepting a larger sum before moving on to other shoppers. He urged the KP government to address the social problem urgently to ensure that people can shop for their children without undue harassment.

Advocate Ashfaq Malik highlighted that while begging is illegal under the West Pakistan Loitering Ordinance 1958, enforcement remains lacking in KP. He pointed out that various laws designed to curb begging and protect vulnerable groups, such as the KP Child Protection and Welfare Act 2010, are not being effectively implemented.

Malik suggested that the KP government should follow Sindh's Govt lead and impose a ban on child beggars, urging for a systematic approach to removing them from the streets and providing rehabilitation.

The social welfare department has recently initiated a drive to relocate drug-addicted beggars to rehabilitation centres, where they receive treatment and vocational training.

The department spokesperson recommended that charitable donations be directed to reputable organizations and individuals to ensure that aid is used effectively.