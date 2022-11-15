UrduPoint.com

Beggars Return To Hotspots Despite ICT Admin's Action

Umer Jamshaid Published November 15, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Beggars return to hotspots despite ICT admin's action

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration is taking strict action against professional beggars and their handlers to curb the menace from society but in no time, they have returned to the hotspots without any fear.

Talking to APP a source on condition of anonymity said that professional beggars earn between Rs1000 to 2000 and after facing legal action they return to their hotspots as beggary is an easy task for them.

He said hotspots of beggars in Islamabad include Jinnah Super Market, Aabpara, Karachi Company, Blue Area, I-10 Markaz, F-11 Markaz, G-11 Markaz, F-10, traffic signals and suburbs.

A citizen, Abdul Hameed said that beggars adopt different tactics including selling pens, books and flowers in their hands to avoid police raids.

He said professional beggars are mostly located outside restaurants, public transport terminals, shopping malls, traffic signals. He said beggars usually target the people who come out after having a meal from the restaurants and those who are busy eating in the open air.

ICT Spokesperson Abdullah Tabassum said that Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon has ordered the authorities concerned to take strict action against the professional beggars and their handlers. "If a child is found begging he would be sent to the Edhi Center while a case will be registered against others under the Islamabad Prevention of Beggary Act", he informed.

Health expert Dr Mahmood ur Rehman said most beggars are habitual and would return to their job after facing legal action, adding that proper rehabilitation and mind training for beggars is necessary to curb the menace.

He said mental health experts and psychologists can address the problem of beggary by providing mind training and applying habit-reforming strategies. He said the success ratio of mind programming is 40 to 60 percent after counseling sessions.

He said beggars should also be given skill training which would enable them to earn bread respectfully and bar them from returning to the beggary.

\395

Related Topics

Karachi Islamabad Police Company Job Traffic Market From

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz tests positive for Coronavirus

PM Shehbaz tests positive for Coronavirus

1 hour ago
 Bilawal hails removal of Pakistan from UK high-ris ..

Bilawal hails removal of Pakistan from UK high-risk countries’ list

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan’s deceit inflicted irreparable damage ..

Imran Khan’s deceit inflicted irreparable damage on Pakistan: PM

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th November 2022

5 hours ago
 Forty States Reach Settlement With Google Over Loc ..

Forty States Reach Settlement With Google Over Location Tracking Practices - Sta ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.