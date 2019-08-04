ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :A large number beggars, old and young, even some women carrying toddlers, have appeared well ahead of Eid ul Azha in different housing societies situated on the outskirts of the main city, near the Islamabad Highway, causing untold annoyance to the residents.

Apparently, these groups of beggars swarmed the residential societies after escaping the frequent anti-beggary campaigns launched by the city mandarins with the help of police force in the main sectors of Islamabad.

A large number of habitual beggars including small kids and eunuchs can be spotted hovering around the shopping areas of different housing societies including Korang town, Pakistan town, PWD, CBR, Swan Garden and Police Foundation etc.

Even their presence in the Islamabad Capital Territory administration's run weekly bazaar located in Korang Town, has also become a bane for the families.

It was observed that these alms seekers frequently pestered the shoppers and residents with their frequent intruding unwanted gestures to get attention.

Tasleem begum, a resident of Police foundation society, said it had become a common spectacle as on arrival of each auspicious event like eid, the alms seekers flocked these places especially with their eyes prying on the frequent shoppers from the upscale areas like Bahria town.

"Throughout the day, these beggars occupy every nook and cranny of the main shopping malls and without wasting a second, flock around every approaching vehicle and family. Certainly, their presence, adds to the annoyance of residents and buyers," Jalil Swati, a manager of leading drapery brand in PWD commented.

Mona Alam, a resident of Bahria town, expressed her agony outside a famous eatery spot at the main road of the Police Foundation society.

She said day in and day out, the begging issue had become unbearable. At each parking lot of the main shopping malls, you could not hope to skip a whining face accompanied by kids.

The situation in the Korang town weekly bazaar is no different. Bunch of beggarwomen, majority among them healthy, follow every buyer with the requests to purchase them some items.

The residents have demanded of the concerned authorities to carry out regular swoops in these areas especially after the evening and on weekends to rid the areas of begging scourge which also posed a security risk.