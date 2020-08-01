Beggars swarm city for 'Eidi'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :A large number of beggars were seen moving in streets, bazaars, parks and other public places here on Saturday to collect Eidi.

Soon after Eid prayers, beggars thronged around Eid congregations.

Many crippled and disabled beggars preferred to stay in main chowksand busy roads of the localities to get alms while some beggars alsopaid door-to-door visit and collected Eidi.