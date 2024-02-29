Beggars Swarm Roads Ahead Of Ramzan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 29, 2024 | 05:10 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Professional beggars in Sukkur started a move in the local market and roadsides ahead of the holy month of Ramazan ul Mubarrak to collect alms, which the people grant them to seek blessing of Almighty Allah.
With the advent of the holy month, groups of beggars, mostly women, children and old men, have crowded the markets, shopping malls, chowks and streets for grabbing money, which people give as charity.
According to shopkeepers in the markets, these beggars use new tactics to gain attention of the people for the purpose of earning money by getting sympathy in the name of religion.
"The concept of beggary is now emerged as business as mostly the general public believe that inability of authorities concerned to control beggars reflects that there is a strong mafia behind the beggars," said a resident of Jilani Road, Muhammad Awais Qureshi.
People consider giving alms as a religious obligation during Ramazan and the beggars arise their sentiments to take advantage of getting maximum money in charity.
Talking to APP on Thursday, Sukkur SSP, Zubair Nazeer Shaikh said that a comprehensive campaign has been launched to arrest the professional beggars.
He said that special squad has been deployed to keep watch on professional beggars adding that Traffic Personnel discourage this increasing trend.
Recent Stories
The new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro+ becomes the hottest seller of the year!!!!
Election for Speaker, Deputy Speaker of NA to be held on Friday: Pervez Ashraf
Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman made PCB member BoGs
Babar Saleem Swati elected as speaker of KPK Assembly
Dubai Customs Seizes 26.45 Kilograms of Marijuana Disguised in Red Onion Shipmen ..
Umpire Marais Erasmus announces retirement after T20 World Cup 2022
Abdul Khaliq Achakzai elected as Speaker Balochistan Assembly
Elevate Your Style: Dive into the Feature-Packed vivo Y17s Diamond Orange Editio ..
Newly elected MNAs take oath amid ruks in National Assembly
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024
Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Achakzai
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Abdul Khaliq Achakzai, Ghazala Gola sworn in as Speaker, Deputy Speaker of Balochistan Assembly2 seconds ago
-
DC terms Cholistan Rally, BLCF symbols of Bahawalpur10 minutes ago
-
Three booked for water theft10 minutes ago
-
CM's clean Punjab campaign launched, 4 LWMC officials suspended10 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs to ensure price control of food items in Ramzan10 minutes ago
-
Farooq Rehmani condemns JKMC Ban, SIA charges against Abdul Hameed Lone19 minutes ago
-
18 smoke-emitting vehicles fined20 minutes ago
-
Ayaz Sadiq, Amir Dogar to contest for slot of NA Speaker20 minutes ago
-
Power shutdown notified20 minutes ago
-
Delegation of small, medium enterprise Germany calls on KP Governor20 minutes ago
-
Pink salt may be projected as Pakistani product in world markets: President Alvi20 minutes ago
-
Delivery boy shot dead in Karachi20 minutes ago