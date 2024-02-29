Open Menu

Beggars Swarm Roads Ahead Of Ramzan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 29, 2024 | 05:10 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Professional beggars in Sukkur started a move in the local market and roadsides ahead of the holy month of Ramazan ul Mubarrak to collect alms, which the people grant them to seek blessing of Almighty Allah.

With the advent of the holy month, groups of beggars, mostly women, children and old men, have crowded the markets, shopping malls, chowks and streets for grabbing money, which people give as charity.

According to shopkeepers in the markets, these beggars use new tactics to gain attention of the people for the purpose of earning money by getting sympathy in the name of religion.

"The concept of beggary is now emerged as business as mostly the general public believe that inability of authorities concerned to control beggars reflects that there is a strong mafia behind the beggars," said a resident of Jilani Road, Muhammad Awais Qureshi.

People consider giving alms as a religious obligation during Ramazan and the beggars arise their sentiments to take advantage of getting maximum money in charity.

Talking to APP on Thursday, Sukkur SSP, Zubair Nazeer Shaikh said that a comprehensive campaign has been launched to arrest the professional beggars.

He said that special squad has been deployed to keep watch on professional beggars adding that Traffic Personnel discourage this increasing trend.

