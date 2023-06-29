Open Menu

Beggars Throng Public Places For Eidi

Faizan Hashmi Published June 29, 2023 | 08:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :A large number of beggars was seen roaming around in streets, bazaars, parks and other public places, here on Thursday to collect Eidi in the form of sacrificial animals' meat and cash.

Soon after Eid prayers, a large number of beggars thronged the Eid congregations, saying "Eid Mubarak" and collecting "Eidi" from the faithful.

Many crippled and disabled beggars preferred to stay in main chowks and busy roads of the localities to get alms while some beggars also went door-to-door and collected Eidi.

When the faithful sacrificed their animals, the poor beggars also collected meat and entrails for them whereas the hides of sacrificed animals were donated to the religious seminaries and social organisations.

