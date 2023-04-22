Beggars throng to Eid congregations

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) ::A large number of beggars were seen moving in streets, bazaars, parks and other public places here on Saturday to collect Eidi on the eve of the religious festival of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Soon after Eid prayers, a huge crowd of beggars thronged Eid congregations, saying "Eid Mubarak" and collecting "Eidi" from the well-to-do Muslims.

Whereas, many beggars with disabilities preferred to stay at the main Chowks and busy roads of the localities to get alms while some beggars also went door-to-door and collected Eidi.

/iah