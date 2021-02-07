Beggary as a social evil needs to be tackled with iron hands

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :Residents of twin cities have demanded of the authorities concerned to take strict action against professional beggars as they have been seen lined up in every corner of the market, bus stop and school area.

According to a report aired on a private news channel, it was observed that mostly the elderly women beggars were seen in twin cities using different tactics to seek alms from the people.

A citizen Sahiba said to this scribe that they use different tactics for begging like bandaged arms and showing disabilities with barefooted children to get sympathies of people.

Sultan Khan a resident of G-7 said that most of these women were professional beggars and they come in groups and than scattered for alms seeking.

"There were also organized gangs who deploy child beggars in lucrative spots like bus stops, traffic signals and markets and many raids have been conducted against them in the past," he said.

He demanded for taking necessary and rehabilitative steps in this regard.

He suggested that shelters homes with legal protection should be given to women beggars and they must be engaged in some works depending on their little entrepreneur skills.

Beggary was a social evil which needs urgent measures to be tackled with iron hands, he suggested.

He said that for healthy environment in society there was need of stringent laws to combat with beggary problem. As a citizen we should discourage beggars and encourage them to do some work, he added.

When contacted a Federal Ombudsman official Khalid Sayal he said, "We have prepared a report in which we have recommended some necessary steps for their rehabilitation including shelters and security for them".There were some more steps in pipeline for their betterment, he added.

/778