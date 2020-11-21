Beggary on rise in Rawalpindi

The number of beggars in the city is on the rise while the authorities concerned failed to curb this influential and organised 'mafia

These beggars not only create a nuisance for people and shoppers in malls and other public places but are often found to be involved in illegal activities.

Most of beggars are professionals. They find begging more profitable than working. The groups of beggars mostly women, children and old men, have crowded the markets, shopping malls, signals and streets to seek money, which people give as charity.

According to shoppers in markets, these beggars use new tactics to gain attention of the people. Now, begging as become a profitable business for many from the poor sections of the society that there is a strong mafia behind the beggars," said a resident of Tench Market Inam Abbasi.

An official while talking to APP said that a comprehensive campaign has been launched to arrest the professional beggars. He said that special squad has been deployed to keep watch on professional beggars adding that City Traffic Police was discouraging this tendency.