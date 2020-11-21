UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beggary On Rise In Rawalpindi

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 09:29 PM

Beggary on rise in Rawalpindi

The number of beggars in the city is on the rise while the authorities concerned failed to curb this influential and organised 'mafia

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :The number of beggars in the city is on the rise while the authorities concerned failed to curb this influential and organised 'mafia.

These beggars not only create a nuisance for people and shoppers in malls and other public places but are often found to be involved in illegal activities.

Most of beggars are professionals. They find begging more profitable than working. The groups of beggars mostly women, children and old men, have crowded the markets, shopping malls, signals and streets to seek money, which people give as charity.

According to shoppers in markets, these beggars use new tactics to gain attention of the people. Now, begging as become a profitable business for many from the poor sections of the society that there is a strong mafia behind the beggars," said a resident of Tench Market Inam Abbasi.

An official while talking to APP said that a comprehensive campaign has been launched to arrest the professional beggars. He said that special squad has been deployed to keep watch on professional beggars adding that City Traffic Police was discouraging this tendency.

Related Topics

Police Business Poor Traffic Money Women Market From

Recent Stories

Aldar’s Noya on Yas Island sold out on first day

16 minutes ago

Number of Those Injured in Kabul Blasts Rises to 5 ..

1 minute ago

Height of hypocrisy by PDM insisting upon holding ..

1 minute ago

Brazilian duo fire Beijing past FC Seoul, Ulsan be ..

12 minutes ago

458 new Covid-19 cases reported in capital: NCOC

12 minutes ago

Holly Prophet (PBUH) is role model for all mankind ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.