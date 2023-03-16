UrduPoint.com

Beggary Turns Into Lucrative Business In Provincial Metropolis

Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Beggary turns into lucrative business in provincial metropolis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Beggary has turned into a profitable business in the provincial capital as beggars earlier limited to bazaars and roads, have now stretched to streets and colonies in the district.

A survey conducted in the city, revealed that a record increase has been witnessed in number of beggars especially at marriage ceremonies and outside the mosques.

It was reported that along with locals, a large number of beggars from Punjab and Sindh were also seen begging at different crossings, roads, main markets and posh areas. On the other hand, the district administration and Social Welfare Department, despite their continuous efforts, were seemed helpless to curb the menace of large-scale beggary.

According to an earlier report prepared some five months back by the district administration, there were above 1,600 professional beggars in Peshawar city with estimated income of Rs300,000 per month." The report was prepared by the committee headed by Assistant Commissioner Peshawar Dr Ehtesham-ul-Haq.

The officials said that there is an organized mafia behind the beggars, which includes women and children, and every effort will be made to root them out from the city.

The report revealed, "Beggars in important commercial areas, such as Peshawar Sadder, earn an average of Rs6,000 per day while in posh areas such as University Town and Hayatabad, a beggar earn an estimated Rs10,000 per day." It has pertinent to mention that the Peshawar High Court had issued special instruction to the district administration for making Peshawar free from professional beggars Thousands of beggars including children, women and elderly people have adopted the profession of beggary and earning a hefty amount on a daily basis. Sometimes, the daily-wage labors and other poor people also join these beggars to make their both ends meet.

With the advent of the holy month of Ramadan, a visible surge in number of beggars has been witnessed in the city.

The survey also revealed that large number of gipsy women from Punjab and Sindh have settled in different localities of Peshawar, most of them in Gharibabad area to earn money from beggary.

