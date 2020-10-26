UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Begum Alvi For Better Healthcare Of Women In Pakistan; Awareness About Breast Cancer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 07:40 PM

Begum Alvi for better healthcare of women in Pakistan; awareness about breast cancer

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Begum Samina Alvi, wife of President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday stressed the need of providing better health facilities and care to women, which make half of the country's population.

Addressing an event about the breast cancer awareness here at the IBA University, she said seminars and events were being held across the country to create awareness among the women about the deadly disease.

Begum Samina Alvi said for the first time data about the breast cancer was being gathered in Pakistan that would help eliminate the disease.

The cure of breast cancer was possible through timely diagnosis, she added.

She said positive results of their efforts regarding awareness had started coming.

Begum Alvi said unlike the past the issue of breast cancer was now being openly discussed and debated by holding seminars and events, besides the establishment of a helpline to encourage the women in contacting the lady doctors.

She said with the breast causing over one million deaths in the world every year, the mortality rate of women due to the disease in Pakistan was 90,000 per year.

\932

Related Topics

Pakistan World Wife Cure Women Breast Cancer Event Institute Of Business Administration Million Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

UAE keen to enhance coordination and communication ..

16 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Rashid inaugurates virtual edition of W ..

16 minutes ago

Lawyers’ campaigns get momentum as PBC elections ..

23 minutes ago

SEHA increases accessibility of seasonal influenza ..

31 minutes ago

&#039;Helping Hand’ initiative implements variou ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Customs organises discussion on &#039;Dubai ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.