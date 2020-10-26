Begum Alvi for better healthcare of women in Pakistan; awareness about breast cancer

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Begum Samina Alvi, wife of President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday stressed the need of providing better health facilities and care to women, which make half of the country's population.

Addressing an event about the breast cancer awareness here at the IBA University, she said seminars and events were being held across the country to create awareness among the women about the deadly disease.

Begum Samina Alvi said for the first time data about the breast cancer was being gathered in Pakistan that would help eliminate the disease.

The cure of breast cancer was possible through timely diagnosis, she added.

She said positive results of their efforts regarding awareness had started coming.

Begum Alvi said unlike the past the issue of breast cancer was now being openly discussed and debated by holding seminars and events, besides the establishment of a helpline to encourage the women in contacting the lady doctors.

She said with the breast causing over one million deaths in the world every year, the mortality rate of women due to the disease in Pakistan was 90,000 per year.

