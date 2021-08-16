UrduPoint.com

Begum Alvi Meets Turkish Social Services Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 seconds ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 10:50 PM

Begum Alvi meets Turkish social services authorities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :First Lady, Begum Samina Alvi Monday met with Deputy Minister for Family and Social Services, Dr Kubra GURAN-YIGITBASI and General Manager for Directorate for Services for the Disabled and Elderly at the Turkish Ministry for Family and Social Services, Orhan KOC.

During the meeting, the first lady commended the government of Turkey on its achievements in formulating inclusive policies for persons with disabilities, and sought the support and guidance from the Turkish authorities in uplifting Pakistan's ministries/departments working for the facilitation and welfare of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), said a press release.

Dr Kubra GURAN-YIGITBASI held meeting with Begum Samina Alvi on the instructions of first lady of Turkey to assist and guide Pakistan with regard to welfare of PWDs.

