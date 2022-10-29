UrduPoint.com

Begum Alvi Urges Women To Conduct Regular Self-examination To Detect Breast Cancer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 29, 2022 | 10:00 PM

Begum Alvi urges women to conduct regular self-examination to detect breast cancer

First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi on Saturday urged women to regularly conduct self-examination and self-diagnosis for five minutes every month for the early detection of breast cancer

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi on Saturday urged women to regularly conduct self-examination and self-diagnosis for five minutes every month for the early detection of breast cancer. She added that early detection of breast cancer was essential for enhancing the survival rate in Pakistan, where almost 50% of the breast cancer patients died due to late diagnosis.

Begum Samina Alvi expressed these views while addressing a breast cancer awareness session organized by Karachi Bar Association here. Dr Kausar from a local hospital gave a detailed presentation on breast cancer, its symptoms, importance of early diagnosis, method of self-examination, and living a healthy life.

Addressing the occasion, Begum Samina Alvi highlighted that breast cancer was the most common form of cancer found in women, adding that 90-100 thousand cases of breast cancer were being reported in Pakistan every year. She said that almost 50% of breast cancer patients in Pakistan died due to late diagnosis, adding that the mortality rate could be reduced by creating awareness among women about its early symptoms, and conducting self-examination for every five minutes every month.

Begum Samina Alvi said that as per medical experts, the 5-year survival rates at 3rd and 4th stages were 86% and 28% respectively, which meant that chances of surviving the breast cancer were quite high provided it was detected at the earliest stages. She further said that women should inculcate the habit of self-examination and if they notice any lump or unusual change in their breasts or surrounding areas, they should immediately seek medical help.

Begum Alvi highlighted that she had been working for this cause for the past four years, and due to the grace of Allah Almighty, the awareness campaign had started yielding results.

She said that breast cancer sessions were being regularly organized across the country, even in as remote areas as Wana, and people were openly discussing this topic, which was previously considered a taboo. She informed that the number of breast cancer cases at the earliest stages had almost doubled in different hospitals of the country due to awareness and an increase in reporting.

Talking to women lawyers, she said that healthy women were essential to achieve the dream of a healthy Pakistan, adding that healthy and active women could fully play their role in the socio-economic development of the country. She appreciated the fact that a large number of women were practicing in the legal profession, and 30% members of the Karachi Bar Association were women. She said that Justice Ayesha Malik and the visually impaired diplomat Ms Saima Saleem were role models for Pakistan women, and they proved that women could be an asset for the nation, if equipped with skills and education.

Begum Alvi also lauded the role of media in promoting the message of awareness on breast cancer, adding that media provided valuable support in highlighting the breast cancer awareness activities throughout the country.

The event included large participation from female advocates who asked questions regarding breast cancer during the session held at Karachi Bar Association Auditorium. Further, the panel included speakers who appreciated Begum Samina Alvi for her noteworthy efforts since 2018 in making people aware of how breast cancer was a deadly disease and how one out of nine women in Pakistan were at the risk of having breast cancer.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Education Lawyers Died Wana Women 2018 Breast Cancer Cancer Media Event From Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

India Condemns Terrorist Attack on Mausoleum in Sh ..

India Condemns Terrorist Attack on Mausoleum in Shiraz - Foreign Ministry

27 minutes ago
 Turkey, UN in Contact With Russia Over Suspension ..

Turkey, UN in Contact With Russia Over Suspension of 'Grain Deal' - Source

27 minutes ago
 Army, Frontier Corps continue relief efforts in fl ..

Army, Frontier Corps continue relief efforts in flood-hit Balochistan

27 minutes ago
 DC Sherani for eradication of poaching, deforestat ..

DC Sherani for eradication of poaching, deforestation

27 minutes ago
 Pakistan-US relations on path of holistic growth: ..

Pakistan-US relations on path of holistic growth: Masood Khan

30 minutes ago
 Russia Ready to Fully Replace Ukrainian Grain, Sup ..

Russia Ready to Fully Replace Ukrainian Grain, Supply Food at Reasonable Prices ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.