Begum Governor Balochistan urges stakeholders to resolve issues of women

Begum Governor Balochistan Dr. Samina Aman on Wednesday urged the government and stakeholders to play their key role to resolve women's problems in their respective areas

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Begum Governor Balochistan Dr. Samina Aman on Wednesday urged the government and stakeholders to play their key role to resolve women's problems in their respective areas.

She said this in an inauguration function of 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence at Governor House here.

Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr. Rubaba Buledi, Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Shaina Kakar, Shakeela Naveed Dewar, Provincial Ombudsman Sabira islam, Balochistan Rural Support Programme (BRSP) Chief Nadir Gul Bareech, Ayesha Wadood, Rehana Khilji, representatives of various national and international organizations were present on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, Begum Governor Balochistan Dr. Samina Aman said it was positive sign that provincial government was looking for a lasting solution to the problems and difficulties faced by women, bringing them forward in various walks of life and making them economically independent.

"I am taking a serious interest and the recent passage of a bill on equal rights for women by the provincial cabinet is a good development", she said.

Referring to the problems and difficulties of women in Balochistan, Begum Governor Dr. Samina Aman said that women in the province were facing many hardships in different fields including education, health and other issue.

She also urged the present government and all other stakeholders to pay serious attention to solving the problems facing women. The women of Balochistan are as talented and sociable as the women of other provinces of the country , she mentioned.

Begum Governor Dr. Samina Aman suggested that a new policy should be formulated at the provincial level for the social and economic protection of women home based workers on a large scale in Balochistan.

Effective legislation was being enacted in the Balochistan Assembly to ensure the protection of women's rights and their representation in all walks of life, while the Balochistan Health Department has set up the first Women's Desk of its kind to address the issues and challenges facing women, she added.

Begum Samina Aman said a workable strategy for women's protection was also being formulated from the platform of the Women's Caucus Forum.

She also appreciated the services of the host organization BRSP in organizing the prestigious event. BRSP chief Nadir Gul Barich, Dr. Attah-ur-Rehman and Rukhsana Jabeen also addressed the function.

Finally, the Charter of Demand was presented on the occasion of the16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence and the cake was cut.