LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Begum Governor Punjab Perveen Sarwar on Friday opened Sports Gala at Home Economics College University (HECU) and distributed prizes among the winning players.

According to details, HECU Vice Chancellor Dr. Kanwal Ameen, Sports Teacher Quratul Aien, Registrar Dr. Afia, In-charge Girls Guide Humera Mobarak Bhatti and others were also present at the gala.

Talking to media on this occasion, Perveen Sarwar said that she felicitated all the winning players, asserting that no doubt, sports along with curricular activities were utmost necessary.

"Today the daughters of the nation are bringing laurels to the country in all sectors including education and sports, and it is responsibility of all of us to encourage them," she added.

Perveen Sarwar said that women played important role in development of a society and Pakistan would also strengthen with the empowerment of women.