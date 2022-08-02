UrduPoint.com

Begum Majeeda Wyne To Celebrate Independence Day Platinum Jubilee With Simplicity

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 02, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Begum Majeeda Wyne to celebrate Independence Day platinum jubilee with simplicity

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Chairperson of Nazarya-e-Pakistan Trust and former vice president PML-N Punjab Begum Majeeda Wyne has stopped active participation in political activities due to illness, however, still looking forward to celebrate the upcoming independence day platinum jubilee though with simplicity due to the sacred month of Muharram ul Haram.

PML-N Khanewal district information secretary Ghulam Shabbir Saqi said, the widow of former chief minister Shaheed Ghulam Haidar Wyne used to celebrate independence day with fanfare as a Pakistan Movement worker in her hometown in Mianchannu but her illness forced her to restrict herself to home for the last three years.

However, despite her illness, she had been arranging public meeting and ceremonies at home and used to participate in wheelchair.

Dr. Ghazala Shaheen Wyne was fulfilling the political responsibilities due to illness of Begum Majeeda Wyne and a simple ceremony would be held on Aug 14 at her residence, Saqi said.

More Stories From Pakistan

