UrduPoint.com

Begum Nusrat Bhutto Death Anniversary Observed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 30 seconds ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 07:44 PM

Begum Nusrat Bhutto death anniversary observed

Senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator A. Rehman Malik Saturday said that Begum Nusrat Bhutto was symbol of courage, bravery and sacrifices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator A. Rehman Malik Saturday said that Begum Nusrat Bhutto was symbol of courage, bravery and sacrifices.

While paying homage to Begum Nusrat Bhutto on her death anniversary, he said that today "we pay our great tribute to Begum Nusrat Bhutto.

"He said that she sacrificed her husband Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Shaheed, sons Mir Murtaza Bhutto and Shahnawaz Bhutto, and her brave daughter Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto for democracy.

He said that her sacrifices were unprecedented in the country.

Related Topics

Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Rehman Malik Democracy Nusrat Bhutto Pakistan Peoples Party Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Stoinis, Wade help Australia survive South Africa ..

Stoinis, Wade help Australia survive South Africa scare

25 seconds ago
 AJK to celebrate 74th Founding Anniversary of The ..

AJK to celebrate 74th Founding Anniversary of The State govt on Sunday

27 seconds ago
 546 new dengue cases reported in Punjab : P&SHD

546 new dengue cases reported in Punjab : P&SHD

28 seconds ago
 Rescue-1122 organizes series of training workshop ..

Rescue-1122 organizes series of training workshop for students, teachers

28 minutes ago
 Oncology units being set up at all Punjab hospital ..

Oncology units being set up at all Punjab hospitals: Dr Yasmin

29 minutes ago
 Int'l squash player of Pakistan Noor Zaman reaches ..

Int'l squash player of Pakistan Noor Zaman reaches final in Dhaka Open

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.