Begum Nusrat Bhutto death anniversary observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator A. Rehman Malik Saturday said that Begum Nusrat Bhutto was symbol of courage, bravery and sacrifices.

While paying homage to Begum Nusrat Bhutto on her death anniversary, he said that today "we pay our great tribute to Begum Nusrat Bhutto.

"He said that she sacrificed her husband Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Shaheed, sons Mir Murtaza Bhutto and Shahnawaz Bhutto, and her brave daughter Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto for democracy.

He said that her sacrifices were unprecedented in the country.