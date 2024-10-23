Open Menu

Begum Nusrat Bhutto's 13th Death Anniversary Celebrates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 23, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Begum Nusrat Bhutto's 13th death anniversary celebrates

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The 13th birth anniversary of Mother of the Republic Begum Nusrat Bhutto was celebrated with devotion and respect by the People's Party Larkana district at New Dero House on Wednesday.

On the occasion of the anniversary, a congregational prayer was held at New Darrow House through recitation of the Quran.

A number of Party workers including former MNA Nasiban Chana, PPP leader Nisar Bhutto, Imran Jatoi, Syed Arshad Rashidi and other elected local representatives participated.

After Quran recitation, langar was distributed, after which the convoy of workers left for Khudabakhsh Bhutto where Begum Nusrat Bhutto, Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and other martyrs paid their respects.

Related Topics

Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Nusrat Bhutto Larkana Jatoi Prayer Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Blinken says Israel should respond to Iranian atta ..

Blinken says Israel should respond to Iranian attack without escalating regional ..

2 minutes ago
 The Slimmest Rumor in Town is turning heads everyw ..

The Slimmest Rumor in Town is turning heads everywhere

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan unveil playing XI for final Test match ag ..

Pakistan unveil playing XI for final Test match against England

10 minutes ago
 Bushra Bibi granted bail in Toshakhana two case

Bushra Bibi granted bail in Toshakhana two case

2 hours ago
 President appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as new Chi ..

President appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as new Chief Justice of Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with cli ..

Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues

15 hours ago
 Pakistan, speaking for 80 countries, says issues l ..

Pakistan, speaking for 80 countries, says issues like Xinjiang, Hongkong & Xizan ..

15 hours ago
 Kenya court hears deputy president's impeachment c ..

Kenya court hears deputy president's impeachment challenge

15 hours ago
 Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with cli ..

Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues

15 hours ago
 LCWU beat PU to win HEC-PCB intervarsity T20 title

LCWU beat PU to win HEC-PCB intervarsity T20 title

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan