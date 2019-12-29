UrduPoint.com
Begum Perveen Sarwar Distributes Dowry Packages Among 150 Deserving Girls

Sun 29th December 2019

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :Wife of Governor Punjab Begum Perveen Sarwar on Sunday distributed dowry packages each comprising a gold jewellery sets and other essential items of daily-use among 150 deserving girls.

The ceremony was arranged by Jinnah Khidmat-e-Khalq Association (JKKA) here at Shahra-e-Aiwan Tijarat. President JKKA Sheikh Mohammad Waseem Khaliq, General Secretary Mahmood Akhtar Butt, Shah Alam Market board President Khawaja Aamir, Mian Daud Afzal and others attended the ceremony.

In her address after distributing the dowry packages, Begum Perveen Sarwar said, "Allah Almighty likes those who help the deserving and helpless people and it is the responsibility of all of us to serve the humanity to the maximum.

History remembers not the wealthy but those who serve the humanity."She said that there was no dearth of philanthropists in Pakistan, citing that the entire nation always stood with the affected people during earthquake or any other difficult time in Pakistan. She said that Jinnah Khidmat-e-Khalq Association's efforts for providing dowry to the deserving girls were highly commendable.

