UrduPoint.com

Begum Perveen Sarwar Held 30 Free Medical Camps In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 08:08 PM

Begum Perveen Sarwar held 30 free medical camps in Punjab

Begum Perveen Sarwar, wife of Governor Punjab and Chairperson Sarwar Foundation, has so far held 30 free medical camps across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :Begum Perveen Sarwar, wife of Governor Punjab and Chairperson Sarwar Foundation, has so far held 30 free medical camps across Punjab.

More than 35,000 men, women and children suffering from various ailments were given free medicines after check-up and eye operations were also performed on more than 200 men and women.

Begum Perveen Sarwar has announced continuing free medical camps in future.

The Sarwar Foundation, with the collaboration of Help International Welfare Trust UK, Al-Khair Foundation, University of Lahore and Arif Ali Foundation, organised free medical camps.

These camps were set up at Shahkot, Nankana, Sangla Hill.

A free eye camp was also organised at Sarwar Foundation school, Pir Mahal that was open for students, teachers as well as parents. With the collaboration of Al-Mustafa Trust scores of patients received free medicines and eyeglasses.

Begum Perveen Sarwar said "we have the support of Punjab Development Network, Punjab Health Department and Government of Punjab."She said lady doctors provide counselling to women regarding breast cancer at the free camps. Ultrasound facility was also provided free of cost. The ophthalmologists conducted free tests of more than 200 eye patients and provided them with free medicines.

Related Topics

Lahore Governor Government Of Punjab Punjab Wife United Kingdom Pir Mahal Women Breast Cancer From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

National Modern Pentathlon Championship begins

National Modern Pentathlon Championship begins

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab offers condolence

Chief Minister Punjab offers condolence

2 minutes ago
 ADP funds increased by Rs 85bln: Usman Buzdar

ADP funds increased by Rs 85bln: Usman Buzdar

2 minutes ago
 Villa v Burnley off as Premier League reels from C ..

Villa v Burnley off as Premier League reels from Covid chaos

2 minutes ago
 PU Vice Chancellor urges graduates to play role fo ..

PU Vice Chancellor urges graduates to play role for national development

7 minutes ago
 Scotland, Japan, South Korea claim Olympic women's ..

Scotland, Japan, South Korea claim Olympic women's curling spots

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.