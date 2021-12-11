Begum Rasheeda Minhas laid to rest with full military honours

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) paid tribute to Begum Rasheeda Minhas, mother of Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas (Shaheed), Nishan-e-Haider, who breathed her last on Saturday in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Air Force (PAF) paid tribute to Begum Rasheeda Minhas, mother of Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas (Shaheed), Nishan-e-Haider, who breathed her last on Saturday in Karachi.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Air Force presented guard of honour to the deceased, said a PAF media release here received.

The funeral prayers were attended by air and ground crew of No 2 Squadron, which was named after Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed (martyred). Several high ranking civil and military officials were also present at the funeral.

Air Officer Commanding, Southern Air Command, Pakistan Air Force Air Vice Marshal Zaeem Afzal alongwith PAF personnel offered fateha for the departed soul.

The wreath on behalf of Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu was also laid on her grave.