Begum Samina Alvi Distributes Rickshaws Among Persons With Disabilities

Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2022 | 11:00 PM

Begum Samina Alvi distributes rickshaws among persons with disabilities

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi Sunday here distributed rickshaws among persons with disabilities.

The rickshaws were especially manufactured for the special people and could be completely driven with hand.

In her brief remarks, Begum Alvi said these modern rickshaws would help the persons with disabilities to become self-sufficient.

She advised that all possible efforts should be made to bring the special persons in the national mainstream.

"All the sections of the society should play their role in achieving this objective," she added.

