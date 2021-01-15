UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Begum Samina Alvi Grieved Over Two Special Girls' Killing By Father

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 07:20 PM

Begum Samina Alvi grieved over two special girls' killing by father

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Begum Samina Arif Alvi on Friday expressed her deep grief and sorrow over the tragic incident of the killing of two mentally and physically challenged girls by their own father in Lahore.

"I felt deeply grieved after reading the story of killing of two disabled daughters at the hands of father," she said with reference to a news report about the incident published in an English Daily on Thursday.

According to the newspaper report, a man allegedly committed suicide after killing his two mentally and physically challenged daughters in Sanda area of Lahore on Wednesday.

Begum Alvi said there was a need to help the families of special people to avoid such happenings, adding, helping and taking special care of the Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) was the responsibility of the whole society.

Compassionate and assisting attitude towards the special persons will not only encourage such people but will also help change their lives to the larger extent, she maintained.

\932

Related Topics

Lahore Suicide Man Reading Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Coastal Command Annual Efficiency Aw ..

1 hour ago

Sajal Ali confirmed in Jemima’s “What’s Love ..

2 hours ago

138,154 doses of Covid19 vaccine administered duri ..

2 hours ago

Southern Punjab fined for maintaining slow over-ra ..

2 hours ago

Govt increases POL prices again

2 hours ago

New Zealand house prices hit record high for fourt ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.