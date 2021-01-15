Begum Samina Alvi grieved over two special girls' killing by father

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Begum Samina Arif Alvi on Friday expressed her deep grief and sorrow over the tragic incident of the killing of two mentally and physically challenged girls by their own father in Lahore.

"I felt deeply grieved after reading the story of killing of two disabled daughters at the hands of father," she said with reference to a news report about the incident published in an English Daily on Thursday.

According to the newspaper report, a man allegedly committed suicide after killing his two mentally and physically challenged daughters in Sanda area of Lahore on Wednesday.

Begum Alvi said there was a need to help the families of special people to avoid such happenings, adding, helping and taking special care of the Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) was the responsibility of the whole society.

Compassionate and assisting attitude towards the special persons will not only encourage such people but will also help change their lives to the larger extent, she maintained.

