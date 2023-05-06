(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, May 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :First Lady Begum Samina Alvi Saturday inaugurated an international food festival here at a local hotel.

Members of the diplomatic corps based in Islamabad, their families and people from different walks of life visited the festival.

At the festival, stalls of traditional dishes of various countries were set up.

After formally commencing the festival in a ribbon cutting ceremony, Begum Samina went to the stalls and showed her keen interest in the food on offer. The organizers of the festival told Begum Alvi about the cuisine on display.

They thanked the first lady for her presence and said her patronage was a source of encouragement for them.