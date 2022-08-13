Begum Samina visits 'Behbud crafts' bazaar commending women efforts

First lady Begum Samina Alvi on Saturday here visited the Behbud Crafts bazaar and appreciated women for their efforts to gain financial empowerment and preserve the traditional handicrafts of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :First lady Begum Samina Alvi on Saturday here visited the Behbud Crafts bazaar and appreciated women for their efforts to gain financial empowerment and preserve the traditional handicrafts of the country.

The event was organized by Serena Hotels and Behbud Association to celebrate Pakistan's 75th independence anniversary.

This two day event focused on promoting, recognising and celebrating the unique culture, tradition and talent that exists in Pakistan.

The event held under Serena Hotels Cultural Diplomacy Initiative acknowledged the skills, creativity and the hard work of women who exhibit the different colours of Pakistan through their craft work.

The event was organised to celebrate Pakistan's hand crafted traditional apparel, table linens, reusable tote bags, fabric face masks printed in unique ethnic designs and locally embroidered shawls and dupattas.

Since the bazaar has theme of independence, the items on display exhibited the different styles of embroidery that are native to Pakistan.

This event also included a photo exhibition displaying the best photography that captured the "People and Culture of Pakistan" - submitted in a yearly photo competition held by Serena Hotels and Behbud Association.

This competition receives hundreds of submissions and each submission is then carefully assessed by a panel of expert photographers, shortlisting the highest quality photos which are then published in a coffee table book format.

The event was attended by the citizens of Islamabad including families, prominent men and women of the society, government officials and members of the diplomatic corps.