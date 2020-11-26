UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Begum Shamim's Funeral Prayer To Be Offered On Saturday: Marriyum

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 12:10 AM

Begum Shamim's funeral prayer to be offered on Saturday: Marriyum

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday said that funeral prayer of deceased Begum Shamim Akhtar would be offered on Saturday, November 28.

In a statement, she said that the body of late Begum Shamim Akhtar would arrive in Lahore on Saturday morning whereas the funeral prayer would be held in noon at Sharif Medical City.

Related Topics

Lahore Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Maryam Aurangzeb November Prayer

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi launches &#039;The Hope Consortium&#039; ..

1 hour ago

UAE Participates in 37th Ministerial Conference of ..

1 hour ago

Chief of Staff of UAE Armed Forces attends conclus ..

1 hour ago

1st &quot;Jewels of Emirates&quot; Show begins at ..

2 hours ago

Saqr Ghobash receives GCC Secretary-General

2 hours ago

World-renowned artistic director immerses in Emira ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.