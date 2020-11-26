LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday said that funeral prayer of deceased Begum Shamim Akhtar would be offered on Saturday, November 28.

In a statement, she said that the body of late Begum Shamim Akhtar would arrive in Lahore on Saturday morning whereas the funeral prayer would be held in noon at Sharif Medical City.