LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :The funeral prayers for Begum Shamim Akhtar, the mother of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif, were held at Sharif Medical Complex here on Saturday.

The prayers were led by religious scholar Allama Raghib Naeemi and attended by members of the Sharif family, central leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), political and social leaders, party workers and others.

PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider, Awami National Party's Ghulam Ahmad Bilour, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Pervaiz Rashid, Khawaja Asif, Ayaz Sadiq, Muhammad Zubair, Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, Amir Muqam, Khurram Dastgir and others attended the prayers.

Later, Begum Shamim was laid to rest at Jati Umra.

Earlier, the body was arrived at the Lahore Airport in the morning via a British Airways flight which was received by Shehbaz Sharif. Begum Shamim had passed away in London on November 22. Her funeral prayers were also held in London prior to repatriation of her body to Pakistan on Friday. Nawaz Sharif who also was in London offered funeral prayers of her mother along with other members of the family and party workers there.

Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz were released on a five-day parole to attend funeral of Begum Shamim Akhtar on Friday.