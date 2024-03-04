Begum Tehsin Congratulates Shehbaz Sharif
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2024 | 10:11 PM
Pakistan Muslim League-N Rawalpindi City Senior Vice President Begum Tehsin Fawad on Monday congratulated Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on taking oath as 24th Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan
In a statement issued here, she said that “I congratulate our leader Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Ms.
Maryam Nawaz Sharif and all leadership of PML N on the outstanding achievement”, adding “I am grateful to the people of country who made the right decision and elected an excellent political leader Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif as their Prime Minister.”
Shehbaz Sharif has bursting potential to lead Pakistan on the path of development by getting rid of its problems, she said and added that “We all have to play our significant role in the construction and development of Pakistan.”
