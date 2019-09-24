UrduPoint.com
Behavioural Change Vital To Avert Environmental Disasters, Says Zartaj Gul

Tue 24th September 2019

Behavioural change vital to avert environmental disasters, says Zartaj Gul

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Tuesday said that the government was taking eco-friendly measures to avert the fast approaching climate changes by bringing behavioural changes in the society

In view of the current scenario, she said the present government had initiated many environmental friendly projects like 'billion Tree Tsunami' and 'Clean Green Pakistan' campaign to combat the climate challenge faced by the country.

In view of the current scenario, she said the present government had initiated many environmental friendly projects like 'billion Tree Tsunami' and 'Clean Green Pakistan' campaign to combat the climate challenge faced by the country.

Addressing to 'Climate Strike Seminar,' here, Zartaj said, to mitigate the worst environmental crisis, we're going through right now, everyone has to play his due role, as action speaks louder than words.

Despite having knowledge about dire consequences of the climate change in Pakistan, she said the public was contributing less to cope with global emission.

"We have to act now to save the planet (Earth) and future of our generations before its too late," she asked the students.

Assistant Commissioner, Islamabad Capital Territory, Mahreen Baloch said the city administration was taking all possible measures to reduce the environmental risks within its available resources.

The administration, she said, had planted around one million saplings in the Federal capital under the Prime Minister Imran Khan's 'Clean and Green Pakistan initiative' to ensure safe and healthy environment to every citizen.

Free saplings were also being distributed among the capital dwellers at different shopping malls and other busiest places across the city to make Islamabad greener, she maintained.

To ensure the implementation of environment laws in the city, the administration was also imposing heavy fines on littering and throwing garbage at open and public places.

Maryam Shabbir, an environmentalist said, the state must play its role in preserving green spaces, encourage frequent plantation drives, introduce congestion charges and promote vertical development to reduce urban sprawl to help protect the environment.

She urged the authorities concerned for climate resilient urban planning as every developmental project was cutting trees without following regulations.

The civil society members, climate activists, farmers, artists and citizens should be involved in policy making to reduce the burden of environmental degradation and climate change impacts in the region, she said.

