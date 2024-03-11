Behbud Association distributes ration in Thal, suburban places

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Behbud Association, a self-sustainable non-profit organization, distributed ration among 250 deserving people of Thal and its suburban places ahead of Ramzan.

Chairperson of the Association of Multan chapter, Qaiser Shamim Khan said in this regard the food was kicked off as per yearly routine in every Ramzan to assist the needy segment of the society.

She said it got possible by selfless help of philanthropists, friends and people of the same ideology of the society.

She said the Welfare Association was distributing ration in different areas of Rangpur, Muzaffargarh, DG Khan, Multan daily among 200 to 250 deserving people.

Every ration bag carries multiple items for complete full a month.

General Secretary Welfare Association Sara Alamgir said that like sewing, embroidery, health care and many other projects managed by the welfare association, distribution of ration in Ramazan was also a project of theirs.

Kines Bibi, Arshad Mai and other women who came to take ration, said they had been in touch with the Association for the long time.

They said her daughters have been received training in sewing, embroidery and other arts from the Welfare Association as well and are now earning decent money through the jobs.