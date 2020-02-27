UrduPoint.com
'Behbud Meena Bazaar' To Support Under Privileged Women

Thu 27th February 2020

Behbud arts and crafts will be organizing a two-day family event titled 'Behbud Meena Bazaar' next month to provide a platform to women entrepreneurs who deal in embroidered handicraft

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Behbud arts and crafts will be organizing a two-day family event titled 'Behbud Meena Bazaar' next month to provide a platform to women entrepreneurs who deal in embroidered handicrafts.

Organized by Behbud Association of Pakistan, the event would take place on march 7-8 at F-9 Park.

It would help the young entrepreneurs especially women who create masterpieces through embroidery on dresses, shawls, table clothing, to display their products.

During the meena bazaar, work of all hardworking women, who were usually the bread earner for their families, would be displayed on stalls with reasonable prices.

Behbud Meena Bazaar has emerged as one of the most popular events of the twin cities which held annually in Islamabad.

Established in 1967, Behbud Association of Pakistan is a non-profit, non-political social welfare organization that aimed to support the less privileged women and make them self-reliant and productive members of society.

