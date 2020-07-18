Beheaded girl body recovered from Rajbah Road Nishatabad

(@FahadShabbir)

Beheaded body of a young girl was found from Rajbah Road Nishatabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Beheaded body of a young girl was found from Rajbah Road Nishatabad.

Police spokesman said here on Friday that some passersby witnessed corpse of a young girl laying at Rajbah Road near Rakh Branch Canal and informed thearea police. The police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to mortuary forpostmortem. Further investigations are under progress.