UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beheaded Girl Body Recovered From Rajbah Road Nishatabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 12:16 AM

Beheaded girl body recovered from Rajbah Road Nishatabad

Beheaded body of a young girl was found from Rajbah Road Nishatabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Beheaded body of a young girl was found from Rajbah Road Nishatabad.

Police spokesman said here on Friday that some passersby witnessed corpse of a young girl laying at Rajbah Road near Rakh Branch Canal and informed thearea police. The police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to mortuary forpostmortem. Further investigations are under progress.

Related Topics

Police Road Young Progress From

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed launches Fazaa Center for Business ..

1 hour ago

UN says it needs billions more to give virus aid

3 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 48,000 addition ..

3 hours ago

New UN report shows hunger is due to soar as coron ..

6 hours ago

Neelum Valley first defense line of Pakistan, AJK: ..

6 hours ago

UK: ₤3bn for NHS to prepare for possible second ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.