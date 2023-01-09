UrduPoint.com

Beijing Airports Expect Surge In Flights During Spring Festival

Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Beijing airports expect surge in flights during Spring Festival

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Two major airports in Beijing will see the number of incoming and outgoing flights surge 44 percent during the Spring Festival travel rush compared with the same period a year ago.

It is estimated that 62,000 flights will arrive at or depart from the Beijing Capital International Airport and the Beijing Daxing International Airport during the 40-daylong travel rush, according to the North China Regional Administration of the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

A total of 1,241 inbound and outbound flights were expected to be made by the two airports, on the first day of this year's Spring Festival travel rush, said the administration.

The two airports are expecting the peak-travel period to start on January 14, with the daily inbound and outbound flights handled by these airports topping 1,700, Xinhua reported.

Large airlines, including China Southern Airlines, will resume the operation of international flight routes at the Beijing Daxing International Airport starting on January 17.

Related Topics

China Beijing Same January From Airport

Recent Stories

Dense fog disrupts flight operations at Lahore's a ..

Dense fog disrupts flight operations at Lahore's airport

53 minutes ago
 Expo 'Future Fest 2023' concludes with 50 MoUs wor ..

Expo 'Future Fest 2023' concludes with 50 MoUs worth $100m

1 hour ago
 Int’l conference on ‘Climate Resilient Pakista ..

Int’l conference on ‘Climate Resilient Pakistan' underway in Geneva today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 9th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 9th January 2023

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler visits Jebel Al Sheikh Tower in Khor ..

Sharjah Ruler visits Jebel Al Sheikh Tower in Khorfakkan

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.