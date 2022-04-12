Beijing Congratulates Shehbaz Sharif as New Pakistani Prime Minister

Beijing congratulates Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Pakistani prime minister and looks forward to continuing and deepening bilateral cooperation between the two countries, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Tuesday

"Congratulations to Mr. Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Pakistani prime minister. China hopes to work together with Pakistan to continue maintaining traditional friendship and deepening comprehensive cooperation, carrying out joint high-quality construction of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and forming a closer community with a common destiny in the new era," Zhao said at a press briefing.

On Sunday, the Pakistani parliament ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan in a vote of no confidence, with the motion succeeding by a vote of 174-0. On Monday, lawmakers elected opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif from the Pakistan Muslim League-N as the new prime minister.

According to Khan, his independent foreign policy irritated foreign powers, including the United States, and they financed the opposition's actions on a vote of no confidence. The US State Department has since dismissed Khan's statement as untrue.