Open Menu

Beijing Dance Academy's Performances Awe Romanian Audience

Sumaira FH Published June 27, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Beijing Dance Academy's performances awe Romanian audience

BUCHAREST, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :The 1,000-seat Auditorium of the Polytechnical University of Bucharest was packed on Sunday evening with people from all walks of life enjoying a set of wonderful dance performances from China.

Horia Necula, vice-rector of the university, thanked the Beijing Dance Academy for having chosen its big Auditorium to stage the exceptional performances, while Han Chunlin, Chinese ambassador to Romania, welcomed the audience, assuring them of the high-level and enjoyable nature of the show.

The ten dances presented took the audience into a fantastic world of history, art and beauty. The dance "Freedom" suggested energy and grace, and the green clothes of the dancers bespoke the everlasting values of humankind. The "Impression of Tang" raised curiosity to learn more about the time-honored Tang San Cai symbolism of the white, amber and green glazes, while "A Journey of Proud Chant" portrayed the life of Li Bai, the renowned "God of poetry" of the Tang Dynasty, who was also the greatest Chinese poet.

The exquisite combination of strength and flexibility of the dancers' bodies, their unique artistry and perfection, and their ability to convey emotions deeply impressed the audience, who lavishly praised the performances.

"I see a lot of work in this dance academy, and I highly appreciate their efforts to present the Chinese culture and to make bridges to the world. One can feel emotions which are also meant to create bonds with other cultures," said Romania's former Prime Minister Viorica Dancila.

Zafar Iqbal, Pakistani ambassador to Romania, was also dazzled by the dancers' superb ability to convey emotions through movements, music, clothes and facial expressions. "I am in awe. The artists are magnificent. I rarely see such a huge audience applauding for minutes on end and making the artists come back of the stage several times." After Bucharest, the dancers will go to the Sibiu International Theater Festival. The performances in Romania mark the opening of a new chapter of Sino-Romanian art exchanges, the Chinese ambassador told the audience before the show.

"I believe that tonight's art exchange will transcend time and space, continue to convey the concepts of equality, mutual learning, dialogue and tolerance among civilizations, deepen the mutual understanding and traditional friendship between the people of China and Romania, and promote the development and progress of human civilization," Han said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World Music Exchange China Beijing San Sibiu Bucharest Progress Romania Sunday God All From

Recent Stories

‘No civilian under trial in military courts,’ ..

‘No civilian under trial in military courts,’ AGP tells SC

4 minutes ago
 Experts call for global collaboration to combat dr ..

Experts call for global collaboration to combat drug trade and promote preventio ..

4 minutes ago
 Over three million faithful in Arafat to perform R ..

Over three million faithful in Arafat to perform Rukn-e-Azam of Hajj "Woquf-e-Ar ..

1 hour ago
 China&#039;s economic growth is accelerating, coun ..

China&#039;s economic growth is accelerating, country can hit its 5% target this ..

1 hour ago
 US allocates $42 billion to make internet access u ..

US allocates $42 billion to make internet access universal by 2030

2 hours ago
 UNODC World Drug Report 2023 warns of converging c ..

UNODC World Drug Report 2023 warns of converging crises as illicit drug markets ..

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 June 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 US Would Seek Prigozhin Extradition If Appears in ..

US Would Seek Prigozhin Extradition If Appears in Country Where US Has Treaty - ..

13 hours ago
 Putin to Make Statement From Kremlin on Monday Eve ..

Putin to Make Statement From Kremlin on Monday Evening - Reports

13 hours ago
 US Wants to See Wagner Group Disbanded - State Dep ..

US Wants to See Wagner Group Disbanded - State Dept.

13 hours ago
 US Had Good Contact With Russia Over Weekend, Expe ..

US Had Good Contact With Russia Over Weekend, Expects It to Continue - White Hou ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan