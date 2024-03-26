- Home
Beijing Demands Complete Investigation After Suicide Attack On Chinese Nationals In Shangla
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 26, 2024 | 10:53 PM
The latest reports say that the Chinese authorities emphasize upon protection of its citizens in Pakistan.
BEIJING: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 26th, 2024) China on Tuesday called for a comprehensive investigation of a suicide attack which claimed lives six people including five Chinese nationals in Besham tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Shangla. s.
Mohammad Ali Gandapur, the regional police chief, said that a suicide bomber targeted a convoy of Chinese engineers traveling from Islamabad to their camp in Dasu by ramming an explosives-laden vehicle into it.
He also confirmed that the attack took lives of five Chinese nationals and their Pakistani driver. The KPK police swiftly responded to the scene, started relief efforts and ensured the safety of the remaining convoy members.
Bisham Station House Officer (SHO) Bakht Zahir, speaking to the sources, affirmed the death toll of six, comprising five Chinese engineers and one Pakistani, attributing the incident to a "suicide blast."
He said the authorities are actively gathering evidence while enhancing security measures at the site and facilitating the transportation of the deceased to a nearby hospital.
In response, China’s embassy urged a thorough investigation into the attack, emphasizing the protection of Chinese citizens' safety.
