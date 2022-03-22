UrduPoint.com

Beijing Expresses Desire To Promote Pakistani Exports To Improve Balance Of Trade

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 22, 2022 | 12:57 PM

Beijing expresses desire to promote Pakistani exports to improve balance of trade

The two sides have agreed to have a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of OIC Session of Council of Foreign Ministers

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 22nd , 2022) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says Beijing has expressed desire to promote Pakistani exports to China by allowing import of more Pakistani rice and improve the balance of trade between the two countries and support Pakistan's agriculture sector.

Speaking at a joint Press Stakeout in Islamabad along with his Chinese Counterpart Wang Yi, he said we had a good overview of our commercial, bilateral trade and investment opportunities. He said we also signed a number of Memorandums of Understanding that will further facilitate bilateral cooperation in different fields.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the two sides agreed to have a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of OIC Session of Council of Foreign Minister. He said we concluded a comprehensive review of our bilateral relations, the regional challenges and the evolving situation in Ukraine.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Exports Import Ukraine China Agriculture Beijing OIC

Recent Stories

Aaron Finch: Australia's new coach to manage trans ..

Aaron Finch: Australia's new coach to manage transition in limited-overs teams

20 minutes ago
 Turkish Defense Ministry Warns Ships of Mines Drif ..

Turkish Defense Ministry Warns Ships of Mines Drifting in Black Sea - Reports

12 minutes ago
 Kane Richardson ruled out of Pakistan tour with ha ..

Kane Richardson ruled out of Pakistan tour with hamstring injury

40 minutes ago
 ICRC to Meet With Russian Officials This Week to D ..

ICRC to Meet With Russian Officials This Week to Discuss Situation in Ukraine - ..

30 minutes ago
 ICRC President Discusses Scaling Up Operations, De ..

ICRC President Discusses Scaling Up Operations, Detainee Exchange With Kiev

30 minutes ago
 Ukraine to Keep Russian Gas Transit to Europe as L ..

Ukraine to Keep Russian Gas Transit to Europe as Long as Possible - Naftogaz

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>