Beijing expresses desire to promote Pakistani exports to improve balance of trade

The two sides have agreed to have a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of OIC Session of Council of Foreign Ministers

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 22nd , 2022) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says Beijing has expressed desire to promote Pakistani exports to China by allowing import of more Pakistani rice and improve the balance of trade between the two countries and support Pakistan's agriculture sector.

Speaking at a joint Press Stakeout in Islamabad along with his Chinese Counterpart Wang Yi, he said we had a good overview of our commercial, bilateral trade and investment opportunities. He said we also signed a number of Memorandums of Understanding that will further facilitate bilateral cooperation in different fields.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the two sides agreed to have a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of OIC Session of Council of Foreign Minister. He said we concluded a comprehensive review of our bilateral relations, the regional challenges and the evolving situation in Ukraine.