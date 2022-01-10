Beijing has over 56,000 5G base stations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Beijing is now home to 56,400 5G base stations, and the number is expected to exceed 60,000 by the end of 2022, local authorities said.

The capital's digital infrastructure construction has entered a new stage, said Wang Lei, deputy director of the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology at the fifth session of the Beijing Municipal People's Congress, China news service reported .

In the first three quarters of last year, the added value of the digital economy in Beijing accounted for 41.7 percent of its GDP, Wang said.

Beijing will further promote the accurate coverage of 5G networks in 2022 in its key hospitals, universities, tourist attractions and important transportation facilities, Wang added.