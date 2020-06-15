Beijing hybrid wheat efficient solution to enhance wheat production in Pakistan

Dr. Zhang Shengquan, an expert of Beijing Academy of Agriculture and Forestry Sciences, has said that the Beijing hybrid wheat is an efficient solution to enhance wheat production in Pakistan

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Dr. Zhang Shengquan, an expert of Beijing academy of Agriculture and Forestry Sciences, has said that the Beijing hybrid wheat is an efficient solution to enhance wheat production in Pakistan.

The Beijing hybrid wheat had outstanding drought resistance and barren tolerance, which was suitable for the soil and climate in Pakistan, Dr Zhang said, according to China Economic Net on Monday.

He said, "In addition, Beijing hybrid wheat is tenacious enough to have a good harvest even under a loose management with low input." The Beijing hybrid wheat, he said, was harvested in June. "Since 2012 Pakistan started to import Beijing hybrid wheat, the rate of increasing production has exceeded 50%," he added.

Through a long-term research and experiment, over 120 hybridized combinations and more than 230 pilot projects, comparing with domestic breed, the Beijing hybrid wheat has created a 24.

4% average increase of yield.

Dr Arif, the expert of The University of Agriculture Peshawar, said importing the Beijing hybrid wheat could economize vast cropland for other agricultural products. "It's very necessary and meaningful for food security in the nation," he said.

According to the global Food Crisis Report 2020 jointly released by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Food Programme (WFP), drought conditions and locust plague have caused severe food shortages in Pakistan.

In response, Dr. Zhang said, "In order to support Pakistan to overcome the food crisis, we will accelerate promoting Beijing hybrid wheat in the nation. The cooperation on agriculture is a considerable part under CPEC (China Economic Corridor) project."