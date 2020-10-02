Pakistan's Ambassador to the United Nations, Munir Akram, has praised China's leading role at the UN, saying its policies are based on principles of the UN Charter, support for multilateralism and "win-win" cooperation

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador to the United Nations, Munir Akram, has praised China's leading role at the UN, saying its policies are based on principles of the UN Charter, support for multilateralism and "win-win" cooperation.

Speaking at a virtual reception, hosted by Chinese Ambassador Zhang Jun, to mark his country's national day, he also lauded China's phenomenal progress, especially in bringing 700 million people out of poverty and registering double digit Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth for 30 years.

"We are confident that under the wise and dedicated leadership of President Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist party (CPC), China will realize its 'dream' of building a prosperous society," said Ambassador Akram, who was introduced by his Chinese counterpart to the invitees as a "very, very close friend of China." "We are also confident that China will contribute to the enlargement of prosperity around the world, and especially in the developing countries, through 'win-win' cooperation," the Pakistan envoy said.

Describing Pakistan and China as "old and trusted friends and strategic partners," he said they were working hard to implement and expand the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project of Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Pakistan's relationship with its "iron brother" was unbreakable -- It will go from strength to strength in future, Ambassador Akram added.

"In 1971, I was a young diplomat when Pakistan and other friends sponsored the historic resolution restoring the People's Republic of China's legitimate seat in the UN," he said referring, to the Islamabad-led move that resulted in the expulsion of Taiwan, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, and seating of PRC.

"I look forward to our continued close cooperation in promoting our shared aspiration for a world united in the search for a peaceful and prosperous future for all mankind." The Chinese ambassador, in turn, thanked his Pakistani counterpart for joining his country's national day celebrations, saying."I am proud of the strong friendship and cooperation between China and Pakistan."