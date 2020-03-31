UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beijing Lianxin Charity Foundation Donates Emergency Relief Supplies To Help Pakistan Combat COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 06:50 PM

Beijing Lianxin Charity Foundation donates emergency relief supplies to help Pakistan combat COVID-19

Beijing Lianxin Charity Foundation Tuesday donated emergency relief supplies such as disposable gloves, protective face shields to the Embassy of Pakistan, Beijing to help Pakistan combat COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Beijing Lianxin Charity Foundation Tuesday donated emergency relief supplies such as disposable gloves, protective face shields to the Embassy of Pakistan, Beijing to help Pakistan combat COVID-19.

General Secretary of the Foundation, Cai Peng said this donation was a manifestation of an all weather friendship between Pakistan and China.

He termed COVID-19 as a pandemic which was to be fought by the world together.

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Naghmana Hashmi expressed deep gratitude on behalf of the people and the Government of Pakistan for this generous act.

China, she said, had not only comprehensively controlled the epidemic but was now responding in kind by extending complete support to reinforce Pakistan's preventive measures against the spread of novel coronavirus.

Hailing the recent "Solidarity Visit" by the President Dr Arif Alvi to China, Ambassador Hashmi said Pakistan and China had shown the world that during testing times a united effort was the key to success.

It may be mentioned here that this donation was coordinated by the Information Section of the Embassy of Pakistan, Beijing.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather World China Visit Beijing May All Government Arif Alvi Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Coronavirus: $2.5 trillion rescue package needed f ..

31 minutes ago

ADNOC Distribution hosts virtual annual General As ..

35 minutes ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace lauds dedic ..

36 minutes ago

Expo Centre Sharjah holds virtual meeting to follo ..

36 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner calls for blood donation for t ..

39 seconds ago

UK appoints Skripal probe boss as new MI5 chief

40 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.