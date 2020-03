Beijing Lianxin Charity Foundation donates emergency relief supplies to help Pakistan combat COVID-19

Beijing Lianxin Charity Foundation Tuesday donated emergency relief supplies such as disposable gloves, protective face shields to the Embassy of Pakistan, Beijing to help Pakistan combat COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Beijing Lianxin Charity Foundation Tuesday donated emergency relief supplies such as disposable gloves, protective face shields to the Embassy of Pakistan, Beijing to help Pakistan combat COVID-19.

General Secretary of the Foundation, Cai Peng said this donation was a manifestation of an all weather friendship between Pakistan and China.

He termed COVID-19 as a pandemic which was to be fought by the world together.

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Naghmana Hashmi expressed deep gratitude on behalf of the people and the Government of Pakistan for this generous act.

China, she said, had not only comprehensively controlled the epidemic but was now responding in kind by extending complete support to reinforce Pakistan's preventive measures against the spread of novel coronavirus.

Hailing the recent "Solidarity Visit" by the President Dr Arif Alvi to China, Ambassador Hashmi said Pakistan and China had shown the world that during testing times a united effort was the key to success.

It may be mentioned here that this donation was coordinated by the Information Section of the Embassy of Pakistan, Beijing.