Beijing Olympics: Visitors Go Hi-tech To Overcome Language Barrier

Published February 16, 2022

Beijing Olympics: visitors go hi-tech to overcome language barrier

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :At Beijing Olympics, tourists overcame the language barrier by using high-tech apps and a smartphone-like device to avoid getting lost in translation.

Visitors to the Olympics village can have a pleasant time even though they don't speak Mandarin. With the help of high-tech apps tourists can translate from Mandarin Chinese and keep the tills ringing.

Though China's "zero COVID" policy has stopped the influx of sports fans who would normally be cheering on their favourites, there are still thousands of athletes, coaches, journalists and technicians in China, who want to be a part of Winter Games.

With staff and volunteers often wearing masks and visors, communication can be difficult, and Mandarin has little in common with languages like the English, German, Norwegian, French and Russian spoken by many Olympic competitors.

Thankfully, help is at hand in the form of devices like the iFLYTEK Jarvisen, an artificial intelligence (AI) smart translator developed in China. That aimed to achieve "barrier-free communication" so that all may enjoy the Winter games and do so in a safe environment.

"In the past few days, we had more customers, and we have relied on this smartphone to translate when communicating with customers," ice cream shop assistant Wang Jianxin said.

He did so by speaking into a smartphone and the device quickly translated his words before reading them back in a soft female voice.

Non-Mandarin speakers used marker pens to highlight the dishes they wanted on the plastic menus, and verbal communication was done through a translation device.

Though the apps and devices worked well for many, still few improvements are needed.

