Beijing Schools Celebrate 72nd Anniversary Of Establishment Of Pak-China Diplomatic Relations

Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2023 | 11:24 PM

Students from Beijing Mentougou Yuyuan Primary School and Jingxi Affiliated Primary School of Beijing No.8 Middle School visited the Pakistan Embassy here to celebrate the 72nd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China

The schools are organizing a series of cultural and educational activities as part of their "One Belt And One Road"� International Understanding education Project. May 2023 is being celebrated as "Pakistan Month" to mark the anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The "One Belt And One Road" International Understanding Education Project is a joint initiative of the Chinese Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The project aims to promote mutual understanding and friendship between China and the countries of the Belt and Road Initiative.

During their visit, the students interacted with Pakistani students at the embassy and participated in various cultural performances celebrating the rich heritage of friendship between the two countries. The Chinese students enjoyed the national and folk songs of Pakistan and were shown videos of the cultural and natural landscape of Pakistan.

They also showed keen interest in the history, cuisine, languages, geography, and culture of Pakistan during a Q&A session with embassy officials.

The visit was a great opportunity for the students to learn more about Pakistan and its culture. The visit ended with an exchange of gifts between the children of both countries.

