Beijing UoT Delegation Visits Punjab University

Published May 04, 2023

A four-member delegation led by Prof Li Hui Dong of Beijing University of Technology, China visited Punjab University and called on Vice Chancellor PU Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood here on Thursday

Chairman Archeology Department PU Dr.

Muhammad Hameed, Assistant Professor Dr. Muhammad Azeem and others were also present during the meeting.

Addressing the delegation, Dr. Khalid Mahmood emphasized the need of promoting mutual educational ties.

The delegation thanked the vice chancellor PU Dr. Khalid Mahmood for his hospitality.

