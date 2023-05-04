Beijing UoT delegation visits Punjab University

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A four-member delegation led by Prof Li Hui Dong of Beijing University of Technology, China visited Punjab University and called on Vice Chancellor PU Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :A four-member delegation led by Prof Li Hui Dong of Beijing University of Technology, China visited Punjab University and called on Vice Chancellor PU Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood here on Thursday.

Chairman Archeology Department PU Dr.

Muhammad Hameed, Assistant Professor Dr. Muhammad Azeem and others were also present during the meeting.

Addressing the delegation, Dr. Khalid Mahmood emphasized the need of promoting mutual educational ties.

The delegation thanked the vice chancellor PU Dr. Khalid Mahmood for his hospitality.